Greenberg Traurig Secures Victory in Notorious Oceanwide Plaza 'Graffiti Towers' Case

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Real Estate Litigation team from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP obtained a significant decision in the Complex Division of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which defeated all claims asserted by Lendlease (US) Construction and Webcor Construction to establish that their originally asserted lien claims, worth more than $215 million, had priority over the more than $200 million lien held by Greenberg Traurig's client, L.A. Downtown Investment LP (LADI), against title to the Oceanwide Plaza development in downtown Los Angeles. The case is Webcor Construction, LP v. Lendlease (US) Construction, Inc. et. al, Case No. 19STCV03357.

The real estate project, known colloquially as the "Graffiti Towers" after vandals scaled the scaffolding and tagged the partially finished buildings, was estimated to be worth $2.1 billion upon completion, but construction stalled in 2019 after its funding dried up. LADI prevailed at trial to establish the priority and validity of its more than $200 million deed of trust ahead of about 40 construction liens originally claimed to secure more than $215 million in project contractor claims.

The Greenberg Traurig trial team was led by Los Angeles Shareholders Eric V. Rowen and Julianna Simon and Sacramento Shareholder Todd A. Pickles.

Oceanwide Plaza is located in the tourist center of downtown Los Angeles, taking up a full city block across from Crypto.com Arena, LA Live, and the Los Angeles Convention Center. The three towers sitting atop a nine-story pedestal are planned to feature a five-star hotel with private residences, condominiums, a retail mall, and a two-acre private park atop the pedestal for use by residents, plus the world's largest continuous wraparound LED display board standing at two stories high.

