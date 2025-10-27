Greenberg Traurig Selected as Winner at 2025 Beacon Awards in Professional Services Category

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. was honored with the 2025 Beacon Award in the Professional Services category during a ceremony held Oct. 22 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. was honored with the 2025 Beacon Award in the Professional Services category during a ceremony held Oct. 22 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Presented by The Beacon Council Foundation and the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the county's economic development partnership, the awards program celebrates excellence of primary players in key sectors that drive Greater Miami's economy, according to the organization. Now in its 18th year, the 2025 Beacon Awards featured more than 100 entries from across Miami-Dade County. Greenberg Traurig was one of three finalists for the Professional Services award.

"Greenberg Traurig's enduring commitment to Miami is reflected not only in our legal work, but in the deep relationships we've built with the people and organizations and leadership with respect to the initiatives that help our community thrive," Greenberg Traurig Senior Vice President and Miami Co-Managing Shareholder Jaret L. Davis said. "What sets us apart is our deep local roots and the global reach we can offer our clients. We are proud of our nearly 60-year history of supporting Miami's growth and remain committed to helping ensure a brighter future for everyone who calls this city home."

Greenberg Traurig was recognized for its significant contributions to enhancing the city's reputation as a global business hub, advising on transformative business and real estate deals, and investing in the community's future.

The firm has supported business expansion through high-impact deals. This year, attorneys represented OPKO Health Inc., a Miami-based multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, in a $225 million oncology asset sale and helped Procaps Group, a leading Latin American pharmaceutical company formerly headquartered in Aventura, secure a $130 million equity investment and complete a $209 million debt restructuring. Greenberg Traurig also represented South Florida-based Vertical Bridge, the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, in a $3.3 billion deal to obtain the exclusive rights to lease, operate, and manage 6,339 wireless communications towers across the United States from Verizon.

Additionally, the firm played a critical role in landmark projects and high-profile transactions, such as Brightline, the only privately owned and operated intercity railroad in the United States based in Miami, in its $5.5 billion recapitalization, Swire Properties, a global real estate developer with offices in Miami, in the redevelopment of the Mandarin Oriental on Brickell Key, and nearly $2 billion in condo construction loan closings for Related Group, a leading Florida developer.

Greenberg Traurig also was recognized for supporting local charitable and civic organizations through philanthropy, community service, and pro bono work, which has had a positive impact on the Miami community. In total, the Miami office has provided more than 8,400 pro bono hours for various entities and individuals over the past 3½ years, helping to expand equal access to justice and support those in need.

Dedicated to giving back to the community, the firm's attorneys hold key volunteer leadership roles with numerous nonprofits that support and empower local residents, such as Amigos for Kids, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami, Chapman Partnership, Jackson Health Foundation, Legal Services of Greater Miami, the Miami Foundation, Mosaic Miami, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and more. Greenberg Traurig is also the only global law firm with a presence on the board of the Partnership for Miami, a new nonprofit dedicated to securing Miami's continued growth as a great global city.

