Greenberg Traurig Selected to Bloomberg Law's 2025 'Pro Bono Innovators' List

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was selected as one of Bloomberg Law's 2025 Pro Bono Innovators.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was selected as one of Bloomberg Law's 2025 Pro Bono Innovators, which include law firms and other organizations "that are successfully innovating in their approaches to pro bono service."

"Our Global Pro Bono Program continues to demonstrate its impact through our extensive network of attorneys who maintain strong ties to their local communities and possess the expertise to drive meaningful change," said Caroline J. Heller, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Pro Bono Program. "The matters recognized by Bloomberg exemplify a commitment to creating strength through strategic collaboration and innovation, a spirit that can be found across nearly all the pro bono initiatives taking place throughout our firm."

This is Greenberg Traurig's second selection by Bloomberg Law as a Pro Bono Innovator. The firm was first included in the list in 2023.

Bloomberg Law highlighted two of the firm's recent successful pro bono matters as reasons for selecting it for this recognition. In the first matter, Greenberg Traurig led an effort coordinating with four New York bar associations to protect $55 million in a state Interest on Lawyer Account (IOLA) fund that helps residents afford civil legal services as the state sought to repurpose some of those funds for other purposes.

The second matter was the firm's "landmark victory" in Mexico's Supreme Court of the Justice of the Nation. Our team successfully defended nonprofit Fundación Camino a Casa, which provides shelter and comprehensive care to victims of human trafficking and exploitation, from a civil lawsuit seeking its eviction.

Both of these matters resulted not only in a direct win in the matter at hand but set precedent that will help protect underserved communities in need. In the New York matter, Greenberg Traurig's work established IOLA's fiduciary status, creating a legal firewall preventing future administrations from treating the funds as discretionary revenue. In Mexico, the court determined that the rights of the women and children receiving the nonprofit's services should be considered in these types of cases going forward, rather than treating them as simple contractual matter.

You can learn more about the IOLA matter here and the Fundación Camino a Casa matter in our press release here.

"We are proud to be recognized once again as Pro Bono Innovators by Bloomberg Law," said Brian L. Duffy, chief executive officer of Greenberg Traurig. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to leveraging our global platform and legal expertise to drive positive impact that benefits underserved communities now and for generations to come."

