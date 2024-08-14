Greenberg Traurig Shareholders to Speak at Los Angeles Diversity and Employment Summits

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Karin Bohmholdt, Ashley M. Farrell Pickett, Tiffany S. Fordyce, and Jordan D. Grotzinger will speak at concurrent conferences hosted by CenterForce in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the day's events.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Karin Bohmholdt, Ashley M. Farrell Pickett, Tiffany S. Fordyce, and Jordan D. Grotzinger will speak at concurrent conferences hosted by CenterForce in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the day's events.

Bohmholdt and Fordyce will participate in the Driving Diversity in Law & Leadership Summit. Bohmholdt will speak on the panel "Redefining Success: From Burnout to Balance in a Multigenerational Workforce," where panelists will aim to bridge generationally diverse viewpoints on how to create a harmonious blend of career success and personal well-being. Fordyce will speak on the panel "Shattering Glass Ceilings: The Unwritten Playbook for Career Success Beyond Hard Work," where panelists will discuss actionable steps professionals can take to address career development.

Farrell Pickett and Grotzinger will participate in The Employment Law Summit. Farrell Pickett will speak on the panel "Navigating the Wage and Hour Landscape: Compliance and Best Practices," where panelists will explore minimum wage mandates, overtime regulations, employee classification, and the intricacies of enforcement mechanisms. Grotzinger will speak on the panel "Navigating the New Era of Trade Secrets," where panelists will discuss changes to state compliance laws and innovative strategies to protect business interests such as alternatives to non-compete agreements.

Bohmholdt co-chairs the firm's Los Angeles Litigation Practice, focusing on Financial Services and Fiduciary Litigation. Her appellate experience, in both state and federal courts, includes obtaining and defending orders compelling arbitration; agency appeals; a wide-ranging motion practice in the state and federal appellate courts; and writ and permissive appeal practice in state and federal court. Bohmholdt also serves as an adjunct faculty member at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, teaching Appellate Advocacy and Legal Drafting.

Farrell Pickett defends companies in complex employment class and representative litigation in both state and federal courts as part of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice. She has deep experience representing large and small employers alike at all stages of high stakes litigation—from pre-trial demands through trial or arbitration, settlement, and on appeal. Farrell Pickett is also skilled in advising employers on various issues to ensure compliance and avoid potentially costly litigation before it can arise.

Fordyce is licensed, and actively practices, in California and Illinois, having worked in the firm's Los Angeles and Chicago offices. Fordyce chairs the Chicago Labor & Employment Practice and co-chairs the firm's Labor & Employment Practice's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Group. She defends single plaintiff, class action and collective action employment cases across the country before federal, state and administrative courts. In addition to litigation, Fordyce also presents group and one-on-one employment training seminars and is frequently called upon to conduct investigations and audit human resources practices and protocols.

Grotzinger co-chairs the firm's Los Angeles Litigation Practice, focusing on Trade Secret law and challenging business disputes, often in the entertainment space. He has hosted the popular Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast since 2019. The podcast offers monthly updates and takeaways on the latest developments and trends in this area. Grotzinger created this podcast to systematize constant learning of the law on this subject as it develops in real time, giving listeners easy, digestible data points.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP