Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for 3 British Legal Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for three British Legal Awards, including International Law Firm of the Year, Restructuring Team of the Year, and Outstanding Collaboration.

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for three British Legal Awards, including International Law Firm of the Year, Restructuring Team of the Year, and Outstanding Collaboration.

Hosted by Law.com International, the British Legal Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and achievement within the UK's legal community, recognising law firms, teams, and individuals demonstrating outstanding client service and leadership in the profession.

Alongside the overall International Law Firm of the Year nomination, Greenberg Traurig received recognition for two notable matters:

Restructuring Team of the Year: Representing Harland & Wolff, the historic shipbuilder, and its joint administrators in a pre-pack administration sale to Navantia UK. The government-backed rescue deal, valued at approximately £70 million, secured more than 1,000 British jobs while reinforcing the UK's defence, maritime, and clean energy industrial capabilities.

Outstanding Collaboration: Working with Immunefi — a leading Web3 bug bounty cybersecurity platform — and the London Chamber of Arbitration and Mediation (LCAM) in developing and implementing the world's first administered arbitration scheme designed specifically for blockchain-based Web3 disputes.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony Nov. 26 in London.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Rowe, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +44 (0) 203 100 6780, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP