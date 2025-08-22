Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for 4 Legal Business Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for four Legal Business Awards including U.S. Law Firm of the Year, Restructuring Team of the Year, Real Estate Team of the Year, and Legal Technology Team of the Year.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for four Legal Business Awards including U.S. Law Firm of the Year, Restructuring Team of the Year, Real Estate Team of the Year, and Legal Technology Team of the Year.

The Legal Business Awards recognize exceptional client service, strategic vision, innovation, and the professional impact of law firms, teams, and individuals across the UK and international legal profession, according to the publication.

Alongside the overall U.S. Law Firm of the Year nomination, Greenberg Traurig earned recognition for its specific work in three matters:

Restructuring Team of the Year: Representing Harland & Wolff, the historic shipbuilder, and its joint administrators in a pre-pack administration sale to Navantia UK. The government-backed rescue deal, valued at approximately £70 million, is expected to secure over 1,000 British jobs while strengthening the UK's defense, maritime, and clean energy industrial capabilities.

Real Estate Team of the Year: Advising Blackstone and its portfolio company QTS on the acquisition of a 250-acre site in Northumberland, paving the way for the potential development of a hyperscale data center campus.

Legal Technology Team of the Year: Supporting Immunefi, a leading Web3 bug bounty cybersecurity platform featuring the world's largest Web3 bug bounties and protecting US$190 billion in user funds, in developing and implementing a novel set of arbitration rules – the first administered arbitration scheme designed specifically for blockchain-based Web3 disputes. These rules allow for on-chain enforcement and party anonymity.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony taking place in London Sept. 30.

