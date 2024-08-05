Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for Anti-counterfeiting and Patent Prosecution Firm of the Year at Global IP Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Anti-Counterfeiting Group and Patents and Innovation Strategies Group are shortlisted for U.S. Anti-counterfeiting and Patent Prosecution Firm of the Year at The Global IP Awards.

The Global IP Awards recognize outstanding achievements of firms in litigation, prosecution, and transactional work for 2023-2024 and are compiled on the basis of extensive research done for the IAM Patent 1000 and WTR 1000 research. The winners will be announced at the fifth annual Global IP Awards Oct. 17 in London.

The winners will be selected on criteria relating to excellence, achievement, and market reputation. IAM and WTR's dedicated research team gathers thousands of written submissions from firms detailing their recent activity in the intellectual property (IP) field, interviews thousands of top practitioners worldwide, and gathers references from in-house leaders to identify the leading firms in the IP industry.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2024 "Best Law Firms. In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

