Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for British Legal Awards International Law Firm of the Year and Corporate Team of the Year

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Law Firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a finalist for the Legal Week/Law.com International British Legal Awards in two categories: International Law Firm of the Year and Corporate Team of the Year.

The International Law Firm of the Year is a firm that demonstrates its commitment to the British legal market, and the Corporate Team of the Year covers corporate, mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, or restructuring teams that show legal expertise and innovation, project management skills, teamwork, client satisfaction, and value for money, according to the publication. The firm's Restructuring & Insolvency team was nominated for its work in relation to the negotiation and implementation of the second Smile Telecoms restructuring plan.

Greenberg Traurig established a practice in London in 2009 and its commitment to the city is stronger than ever. The office has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm with over 138 lawyers resulting from the firm's strategic expansion formula of hiring locally respected professionals with deep knowledge of regional and industry laws and who share the firm's values. The office works as a go-to UK boutique with the resources of Greenberg Traurig's vast global, unified, and collaborative platform that meets client demand.

The London office grew from 89 to 138 lawyers over the past 18 months, an increase of 55%, and the success of this expansion strategy is evidenced by robust financial growth. The Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions team continues to represent multinationals in the UK and around the world, and the Real Estate team continues to win cutting-edge mandates on high-profile projects in the UK and across Europe. In 2022, the Funds team advised in relation to fund raising exceeding €15 billion.

About Greenberg Traurig's London Office: Greenberg Traurig, LLP in London has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm, with more than 138 lawyers and growing. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig in London advise U.K. and multinational clients operating in many different sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, real estate, financial services, automotive, retail and communications. For additional information, please visit http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

