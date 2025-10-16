Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for International Law Firm of the Year, Breakthrough Law Firm of the Year in both UAE and KSA, as Well as 9 Other Law Middle East Categories

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has been shortlisted as International Law Firm of the Year and Breakthrough Law Firm of the Year in both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), as well as nine other key categories, in the Law Middle East Awards 2025.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has been shortlisted as International Law Firm of the Year and Breakthrough Law Firm of the Year in both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), as well as nine other key categories, in the Law Middle East Awards 2025. Winners will be announced at a ceremony Nov. 4 at Palazzo Versace, Dubai.

Greenberg Traurig is shortlisted in the following categories:

Breakthrough Law Firm of the Year

International Law Firm of the Year

Woman of the Year — Marwa Al-Siyabi

Rising Star — Abdulla Al Hashili

Capital Markets Team of the Year

Construction Team of the Year

Energy Team of the Year

Finance Team of the Year

Litigation Team of the Year

Private Equity Team of the Year

Technology Team of the Year

The Law Middle East Awards celebrate the firms and individuals driving meaningful impact across the region's legal industry. With over 350 nominations from 120 firms, the awards recognize achievements across a range of categories, reflecting the breadth of innovation and excellence shaping legal teams in the Middle East.

"Our extraordinary and fast-growing team in the region, working closely with practice and industry leaders across the globe, are first class lawyers who are highly productive, live our collaborative, respectful, and empowering culture and thrive in our entrepreneurial meritocracy," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, the global firm's Executive Chairman. "We have thus far built an impressive team in Riyadh, Dubai, and now Abu Dhabi, our 50th location, opening in three key regional markets in less than 3 years by bringing in experienced lateral partners on the ground, expanding our specialisms in key industries, and becoming a key partner to regional and international clients alike — a unified global firm with empowered lawyers in the region, providing a unique option in the Middle East and beyond."

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional chair and managing shareholder of the Riyadh office, added: "Being shortlisted across firm, individual, and several practice group categories demonstrates the depth and breadth of the capabilities that we have made a concerted effort to build out in the region. Our offices link clients with one of the top global gateways of business connectivity, growth, technological innovation, and digital transformation. I would like to congratulate Marwa Al-Siyabi on being shortlisted for the Woman of the Year Award. Marwa's impressive work and unwavering dedication make her a standout legal professional in the Middle East."

"Our regional teams handle a variety of matters across core practice groups supported by an enviable array of sector-specific talent both on the ground and internationally. The recognition from Law Middle East is greatly appreciated, we would like to thank our clients for their continued trust, and congratulations to all of the Greenberg Traurig teams who have been shortlisted," Sarah Mahood, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office and Middle East co-head of Real Estate, and Steven Bainbridge, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office and head of Sports & Entertainment, said in a combined statement.

"Greenberg Traurig's global and regional reputation, particularly as we have just launched our office in Abu Dhabi, demonstrates the firm's unified culture of collaboration and entrepreneurship. Our commitment to supporting clients remains our key priority, and this recognition aligns with our plans to develop long-term institutional relationships across the region," Chris Lester and Christian Adams, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office, said in a combined statement.

The Law Middle East Awards shortlist follows Greenberg Traurig being shortlisted for the Tech Innovation Award by the IFLR Middle East Awards 2025, Mahood being recognized as Real Estate Lawyer of the Year at Women in Business Law EMEA Awards 2025, Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm being recognized as Middle East Law Firm of the Year – Saudi Arabia, and Al-Thebity as Law Firm Leader of the Year at ALM International's Middle East Legal Awards 2025. Greenberg Traurig also recently was recognized as Banking & Finance Team of the Year at the LexisNexis Middle East Legal Awards 2025 and UAE Technology, Media & Telecoms Law Firm of the Year at the Chambers Middle East 2025 Awards.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate, Infrastructure & Transportation, Energy & Natural Resources, Hospitality, Finance & Restructuring, Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity, Private Credit, Sports & Entertainment — including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs — Capital Markets, and Arbitrations & Disputes.

Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm. Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited. Greenberg Traurig's Abu Dhabi office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 50 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Amira Alyamani, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 971 (0) 4595 3637, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP