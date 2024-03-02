Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for Middle East Legal Awards 2024 'TMT Team of the Year'

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for Law.com International's Middle East Legal Awards 2024 "TMT Team of the Year."

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been shortlisted for Law.com International's Middle East Legal Awards 2024 "TMT Team of the Year." The winner will be announced at the awards gala to be hosted at the Conrad Hotel, Dubai on 25 April.

The "TMT Team of the Year" award recognizes a single technology, media & telecommunications (TMT) case or deal with a significant Middle East element, that sets new standards in the delivery of legal services and demonstrates the firm's market-leading position, according to the publication. The judges select for legal expertise and innovation, project management skills, teamwork, and client satisfaction. The Middle East Legal Awards celebrate outstanding achievement within the profession by underlining the crucial role lawyers are playing in promoting the rule of law.

Greenberg Traurig is shortlisted for its representation of the Saudi Esports Federation in connection with establishing and managing key legal aspects of the Esports World Cup. The Esports World Cup will be the largest global multititle esports festival and bring together the world's top esports clubs and players, from every game genre, with the world's best esports club being crowned the winner of the Esports World Cup. The tournament will be held annually in Riyadh starting in 2024 and provide the largest prize pools for esports competitions ever offered. Greenberg Traurig's role included providing the Saudi Esports Federation with guidance regarding novel esports legal issues, as well as drafting and negotiating agreements with nearly 20 of the largest esports clubs in the world. Greenberg Traurig worked across multiple time zones to negotiate with esports clubs from Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, South Korea, France, Singapore, Armenia, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America.

Greenberg Traurig leveraged its market-leading experience in the video games and esports sector, both in the Middle East and globally, by utilizing a team of attorneys from its worldwide network, including the Riyadh, Dubai, Atlanta, San Francisco, and London offices. David I. Schulman, a shareholder based in the firm's Atlanta office and co-chair of the Global Video Games & Esports Practice, coordinated and led the cross-border team, chiefly supported by Of Counsel Stephanie Perron in San Francisco; with KSA Managing Shareholder and Middle East Regional Chair Khalid A. Al-Thebity leading the Riyadh-based team, and UAE Co-Managing Shareholder and Head of Sports & Entertainment (Middle East) Steven Bainbridge leading the Dubai-based team, chiefly supported by Senior Associate Andrew Moroney.

Over the past 12 months, Greenberg Traurig's strategic expansion in the Middle East has accelerated with the opening of offices in Riyadh and Dubai. Notably, the firm is proud to have assembled the region's largest Sports, Media & Entertainment team following the hires of Bainbridge, Of Counsel Omar Hegazy, and Moroney from Squire Patton Boggs, and Shareholder David Bintliff and Senior Associate Lewis Calder from Bird & Bird. This stellar team is a central pillar in the firm's global sports, media and entertainment offering, diversifying the firm's capabilities in the Middle East and around the globe.

