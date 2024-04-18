Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted For Restructuring Team Of The Year At The Lawyer Awards

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice is shortlisted for the Restructuring Team of the Year category at The Lawyer Awards 2024, which will be hosted at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel June 18.

LONDON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice is shortlisted for the Restructuring Team of the Year category at The Lawyer Awards 2024, which will be hosted at London's JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel June 18.

The category focuses on standout restructuring deals completed in 2023, with shortlisted entries demonstrating "excellence and innovation in the team's work." The London Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice was nominated for its work advising the debtor in the high-profile Prezzo Part 26A restructuring plan, sanctioned by the High Court in July 2023.

The Lawyer's recognition caps a highly successful year for the team. Alongside the firm's other Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) offices, the team earned the top spot in Reorg's EMEA Advisor Rankings 2023 as the most engaged legal advisor for mid-market restructurings, and is ranked in the top 10 for large-cap restructurings that have a total debt size of over €250 million. The team also made a rapid ascent into the GRR 30 2023 ranking of the world's leading restructuring advisors, described by GRR as a "stunning debut," and was shortlisted for Corporate (Restructuring) Team of the Year at the British Legal Awards 2023.

About Greenberg Traurig's London Office: Greenberg Traurig, LLP in London has established itself as a multidisciplinary law firm, with more than 140 lawyers and growing. The London office provides partner-led advice to domestic and international clients on a range of matters across the legal spectrum. Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig in London advise U.K. and multinational clients operating in many different sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, energy, real estate, financial, automotive, retail, and communications. For additional information, please visit http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Rowe, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +44 (0) 203 100 6780, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP