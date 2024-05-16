Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for Several LexisNexis Middle East Awards

Greenberg Traurig, LLP is shortlisted in several categories for the inaugural LexisNexis Middle East Legal Awards, which will be hosted at The Ritz-Carlton in Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, on June 6.

The awards ceremony will recognise and celebrate achievements, innovations, and contributions to the legal sector in the Middle East.

Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate, Hospitality, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications practices are recognized in the following categories:

Legal Personality of the Year – Sarah Mahood , shareholder

, shareholder Lifetime Contribution Award – Stephen Kelly , shareholder

, shareholder AI Innovator of the Year

Award for Business Development and Client Focus

Award for Employee Well-Being

Deal of the Year – Establishing and managing the Esports World Cup, which was previously shortlisted for Law.com International's Middle East Legal Awards 2024

