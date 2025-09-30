Greenberg Traurig Shortlisted for Tech Innovation Award at IFLR Middle East Awards 2025

Greenberg Traurig has been shortlisted for the Tech Innovation Award by the IFLR Middle East Awards 2025.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig has been shortlisted for the Tech Innovation Award by the IFLR Middle East Awards 2025. The awards ceremony will be held Oct. 22 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The IFLR Middle East Awards celebrate legal innovation across the region, honoring firms and in-house teams for their work on groundbreaking deals, creative structures, and novel approaches to complex mandates.

"To be shortlisted by IFLR in our very first year of entry is a significant milestone," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "This recognition reflects our firm's commitment to innovation and collaboration across borders, particularly in industries and markets where our clients are shaping the future. It is also a testament to the dedication of our talented professionals in the Middle East and globally."

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, office, echoed this sentiment: "Innovation is at the heart of what we do, whether in structuring market-first transactions or delivering client service in new ways. This recognition demonstrates the impact we are making in the region and remains a core pillar of our investment strategy."

"Our teams are working on some of the most transformative mandates in the region. Being recognized for our commitment to implementing best-in-class innovative technology demonstrates the importance we place on key digital infrastructure and the impact we believe it has on the legal industry," Co-Managing Shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office Steven Bainbridge and Sarah Mahood said in a joint statement.

These results follow the recent recognition of Mahood as Real Estate Lawyer of the Year at the Women in Business Law EMEA Awards 2025, and Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm being recognized as Middle East Law Firm of the Year – Saudi Arabia and Khalid Al-Thebity as Law Firm Leader of the Year at ALM International's Middle East Legal Awards 2025. Greenberg Traurig also recently was recognized as Banking & Finance Team of the Year at the LexisNexis Middle East Legal Awards 2025, UAE Technology, Media & Telecoms Law Firm of the Year at the Chambers Middle East 2025 Awards and Law Firm of the Year — UAE at The Oath Middle East Legal Awards.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, planting roots in the key industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate; Infrastructure & Transportation; Energy & Natural Resources; Hospitality; Finance & Restructuring; M&A; Private Equity; Private Credit; Sports & Entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs; Capital Markets; Disputes; and White Collar & Investigations.

Greenberg Traurig's Dubai office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Amira Alyamani, Greenberg Traurig Limited, +971 (0) 4595 3637, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig Limited