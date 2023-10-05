Greenberg Traurig Sponsors 2023 Delaware Governance Institute Conference and Faculty Dinner

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a sponsor of the 2023 Delaware Governance Institute conference taking place Oct. 12 at University of Delaware's Clayton Hall Conference Center.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a sponsor of the 2023 Delaware Governance Institute conference taking place Oct. 12 at University of Delaware's Clayton Hall Conference Center. Greenberg Traurig will also host the Delaware Governance Institute faculty dinner Oct. 11 at The Wilmington Club.

The conference, hosted by The John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance and the Corporate Governance Committee of the American Bar Association's Business Law Section, will feature four panels discussing notable trends in Delaware law and corporate governance. Panelists include members of the Delaware judiciary, attorneys, investors, regulators, and governance professionals.

Frank M. Placenti, a shareholder in the firm's Phoenix office and chair of the American Bar Association's Corporate Governance Committee, serves as co-chair of the program. Placenti was the founding president and trustee of the American College of Governance Counsel. Greenberg Traurig Delaware Shareholders Nathan P. Emeritz, Justin E. Mann, and Samuel L. Moultrie, and Of Counsel Lisa M. Zwally will join Placenti at the conference.

For more than two decades, Greenberg Traurig Delaware has offered clients a full complement of attorneys who address real-world business problems by advising clients on the legal aspects of complex corporate and commercial matters and litigating in all of Delaware's federal and state courts, including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP