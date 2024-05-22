Greenberg Traurig Sponsors 8 Law School Graduates in 2024 Class of Equal Justice Works Fellows

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has sponsored eight law school graduates in the 2024 class of Equal Justice Works (EJW) Fellows.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has sponsored eight law school graduates in the 2024 class of Equal Justice Works (EJW) Fellows. The firm, through its Holly Skolnick Fellowship Foundation, has now sponsored 209 EJW fellows since 1999 -- more than any other organization.

Over the 25 years of Greenberg Traurig's participation in the EJW fellowship program, the firm has made the largest contributions to the program with more than $15.5 million. This investment has been made in support of the fellows who have advocated on issues including LGTBQ+ rights, domestic violence, immigration, homelessness, disability rights, and more.

This year's class follows the significant milestone achieved by Greenberg Traurig in 2023, when it became the first organization to have sponsored more than 200 fellows.

EJW fellowships allow law students to design their own project to address an issue area and community they have a passion for serving. Each fellow works with a host organization for the duration of the program, and their sponsors provide funding and other support for their work during the fellowship.

"We are incredibly proud of all our 2024 fellows and are excited to see the work they will do in the communities they've chosen," Greenberg Traurig Co-President Ernest LaMont Greer said. "I want to extend my thanks to our clients and friends who have helped Greenberg Traurig pave the way for 209 fellows over the last 25 years to make a direct impact in the lives of the underprivileged and underrepresented, and in many cases go on to long and fruitful careers serving the public interest."

Greenberg Traurig's fellows have provided more than 680,000 attorney hours on behalf of underrepresented populations around the United States, and more than 80% of Greenberg Traurig's fellows continue to work in public interest law today.

"Greenberg Traurig's EJW fellows are an integral part of the firm's commitment to expanding its pro bono platform and maximizing its impact in every facet of what we do," said Caroline J. Heller, chair of the firm's Global Pro Bono Program and a shareholder in the Litigation Practice. "We are excited to collaborate with the 2024 fellows on pro bono projects to improve the lives of those in need in our communities."

Greenberg Traurig's 2024 fellows are:

Fellow, Host Organization, Issue Area

Luna Floyd, Harvard Law School, Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund, New York City, LGBTQ+ Rights; Children/Youth

Mary Rose Maloney, Stetson University College of Law, Bay Area Legal Services, Inc., Tampa, Fla., Children/Youth; Human Trafficking

Jessica Niewohner, UC-Berkley School of Law, Co-sponsored with Medtronic, The Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth, Minnesota, Criminal Legal Reform

Brenda Rosas, UC-Irvine School of Law, ACLU of Southern California, Inland Empire, Calif., Education; Racial Justice

Alizeh Sheikh, Harvard Law School, Co-sponsored with UPS, Southern Poverty Law Center, Atlanta, Immigration; Civil Rights/Civil Liberties

Jessica Wang, Georgetown University Law Center, MacArthur Justice Center, Chicago, Criminal Justice Reform; Civil Rights/ Civil Liberties

Rose Wehrman, Columbia Law School, Education Law Center-PA, Philadelphia, Education; Children/Youth

*The eighth fellow is working on a project related to cyber sexual abuse and requested not to be identified.

