Greenberg Traurig Sponsors ABA 'What's Next?!?! The Future of Entertainment, Sports, and IP Law' Conference

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will sponsor the American Bar Association's conference, "What's Next?!?! The Future of Entertainment, Sports, and IP Law," bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and legal professionals to explore the rapidly evolving landscape of entertainment, sports, and intellectual property. The conference will be held Oct. 23-25 at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas.

Greenberg Traurig lawyers will play a key role in this year's program, participating as moderators and speakers across several panels focused on the intersection of law, technology, and creativity:

Charles "Jeff" Biederman, shareholder — Speaker, "Representing the Talent: The Changing Roles of Agents, Managers, and Attorneys in Entertainment and Sports"

Jonathan R. Lee, shareholder — Speaker, "New Patents Changing the Business of Entertainment and Sports"

S. Chase Means, shareholder — Speaker, "New Patents Changing the Business of Entertainment and Sports"

Lauri S. Thompson, shareholder — Moderator, "Robots, Fakes, and Dupes — Who Made This? What Am I Buying? Trademarks, Blockchain, and Packaging to the Rescue"

Marc H. Trachtenberg, shareholder — Speaker, "AI in Sports, Entertainment, Gaming, and IP: Balancing Innovation, Privacy, and Performance"

Mark G. Tratos, shareholder — Moderator, "New Patents Changing the Business of Entertainment and Sports" and speaker, "Representing the Talent: The Changing Roles of Agents, Managers, and Attorneys in Entertainment and Sports"

Tratos is a member of and the immediate past chair of the ABA's Forum on Entertainment and Sports Industries group, which is co-hosting the event with the ABA's Section of Intellectual Property Law. The ABA's "What's Next?!?!" conference will feature thought-provoking discussions on cutting-edge issues shaping the future of the industry, from artificial intelligence and emerging IP concerns to the shifting roles of creative representation in sports and entertainment. Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the event.

Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of the event.

