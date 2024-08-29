Greenberg Traurig Sponsors Kiasco Research's Trade Secret IP Protection & Litigation Conference

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a sponsor of Kiasco Research's Trade Secret IP Protection & Litigation Conference, taking place Sept. 17-18.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a sponsor of Kiasco Research's Trade Secret IP Protection & Litigation Conference, taking place Sept. 17-18. The event will delve into the complexities of safeguarding intellectual property, offering critical insights into prosecuting and defense strategies, risk mitigation, and cost-effective protection frameworks. The conference will feature over 10 hours of networking opportunities, bringing together legal minds, decision-makers, and industry leaders. Attendees will also have the chance to earn Continuing Legal Education credits from New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Thomas Pease, Barry J. Schindler, and Gregory S. Bombard will feature in the conference. On Sept. 17, Pease will participate as a panelist in the discussion "To Track or Not to Track Your Trade Secret – Which Side of the Debate Are You On?" The following day, Schindler will present "AI Trade Secret: Determine Role Use of AI in Protection and Exposure of Trade Secret." Their contributions will provide perspectives on the evolving landscape of trade secret protection and the impact of emerging technologies on intellectual property law.

Bombard will serve as event co-chair, delivering the opening remarks and guiding the event's discussions. Greenberg Traurig's sponsorship and active participation in this conference underscore the firm's commitment to advancing the field of intellectual property law and providing clients with cutting-edge legal strategies to protect their valuable assets in an increasingly complex global market.

