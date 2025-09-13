Greenberg Traurig Sponsors Kisaco Research's Trade Secret Legal Protection Conference

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a sponsor of Kisaco Research's Trade Secret Legal Protection Conference, taking place Sept. 15-17, 2025.

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a sponsor of Kisaco Research's Trade Secret Legal Protection Conference, taking place Sept. 15-17, 2025. The program will address pressing issues in trade secret law, including evolving case law, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) developments on noncompetes, artificial intelligence risks, and cross-border enforcement. The conference will feature practical workshops, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, bringing together legal minds, decision-makers, and industry leaders.

Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Gregory S. Bombard, David Magee, and Justin K. Victor will be featured at the conference.

Bombard will interview keynote speaker John Lee, chief counsel of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary, in the address, "Role of Trade Secret Legal Protection in the New Trump Administration," and will join the panel, "How to Successfully Integrate Protection of Data Into Your Trade Secret Protection Policy," which will examine the challenges of balancing open access to data with protecting manufacturers' and data holders' trade secrets.

Magee will present on the panel, "Patents and Trade Secrets: Exploring the Cost vs. Opportunities," highlighting the advantages and challenges of each form of intellectual property protection and strategies for using them together to safeguard innovation.

Victor will host a roundtable on trade secret issues in biologic and biosimilar products.

Bombard is a trial lawyer focusing on trade secret litigation, business torts, and other complex commercial disputes. He represents pharmaceutical, technology, and manufacturing companies in state and federal courts, as well as in arbitration proceedings throughout the United States. He regularly represents both plaintiffs and defendants in trade secret cases and related claims. Bombard is a frequent writer and speaker on trade secret law and is the co-author of the book "Protecting and Litigating Trade Secrets" (2nd Ed.), published by the American Bar Association.

Magee is an experienced commercial attorney with a particular emphasis in representing technology and life science clients in IP matters, including patent litigation, licensing, and counseling. With over two decades of experience, he has represented clients from emerging startups to multibillion-dollar corporations. Magee has litigated cases before the International Trade Commission, Patent Trial and Appeal Board, and U.S. District Courts. Drawing from his background as an engineer, Magee navigates complex technical information in disputes for his clients.

Victor is a trial lawyer focusing on trade secrets litigation, corporate governance disputes, and high-stakes commercial litigation and arbitration. He frequently represents clients in critical "bet-the-company" cases. Victor provides strategic counsel to employers expanding their international operations and leads efforts to design and implement employment policies, conduct proactive audits, and deliver workplace training.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 100 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

