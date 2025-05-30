Greenberg Traurig Sponsors NASP's 36th Annual Financial Services Conference

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is sponsoring the National Association of Securities Professionals' (NASP) 36th Annual Financial Services Conference, scheduled for June 2–4 in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is sponsoring the National Association of Securities Professionals' (NASP) 36th Annual Financial Services Conference, scheduled for June 2–4 in Columbus, Ohio. This year's conference will guide discussions on global economic trends, trustee education, institutional investing, and the growing influence of artificial intelligence in the financial services industry, among others.

Representing the firm at the conference are Co-Chair of the Orlando and Atlanta Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice Melissa López Rogers and Shareholder Lorraine Tyson.

On June 3, Rogers will moderate the panel titled "The Airline Industry Takes Off Again," which will explore trends in airline-airport business relationships and their impact on airport operations and revenue, as well as ongoing airport capital needs and the role of alternative financing approaches, including the continued reliance on long-term fixed-rate bonds, the potential return to a more traditional yield curve, and the feasibility of tender refinancing for airport capital projects.

Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice is nationally recognized for its work on tax-exempt and taxable transactions. In 2024, The Bond Buyer ranked the firm No. 7 nationwide for serving as bond counsel on $14.07 billion in long-term, tax-exempt public offerings. The firm also ranked No. 1 in Florida for bond counsel, No. 5 in Illinois for disclosure counsel, and placed among the top 15 nationally for both disclosure and underwriters' counsel.

Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice advises state and local governments, public agencies, financial institutions, nonprofit organizations, and private entities on a broad range of public finance projects. Its attorneys provide counsel across sectors including transportation, general government, public utilities, education, health care, special districts, housing, and infrastructure, helping clients address complex financial challenges and promote economic development.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Kate Bolster, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 678.553.2258, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP