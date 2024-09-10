Greenberg Traurig Strengthens Finance Practice with Addition of Charles C. Calloway, Jr. in Chicago

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP expanded its Corporate, Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions capabilities with the addition of Charles C. Calloway, Jr. as a shareholder in its Chicago office.

Calloway brings a wealth of experience in representing financial institutions and strategic investors in corporate, project, ESG, and structured finance transactions, both domestically and cross-border. He has extensive experience in private placements of debt and equity securities, where he has represented insurance companies, finance companies, and various institutional investors. He has also advised financial institutions on secured and unsecured financings across diverse sectors.

In addition to his comprehensive finance practice, Calloway has a deep understanding of mergers and acquisitions, having provided counsel to companies and strategic investors on growth investments and acquisition financings. He also maintains a sports finance practice and has represented strategic investors in sports stadiums and league-wide financings for the National Football League and Major League Baseball.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charles to Greenberg Traurig," Global Finance Practice Co-Chairs Richard C. Kim, Charles J. Kolin, David B. Kurzweil said. "Charles' wide range of financing experience will be invaluable to our clients and our firm's continued growth. His experience aligns with our commitment to delivering top-tier legal services across a multitude of industries and sectors."

"Greenberg Traurig provides an exceptional platform to address my clients' diverse strategic and legal needs across various industries and practice areas," Calloway said. "I am confident that the firm's global resources, coupled with its collaborative culture, will allow me to provide my clients with efficient and effective counsel and provide the opportunity for significant growth in our market."

Calloway is actively engaged in leadership and charitable activities. He serves on the board of trustees of the American College of Investment Counsel, the board of directors of Chicago Humanities, the advisory board of After School Matters, and the host committee of the 2026 Presidents Cup.

Calloway is a 2022 fellow of the Leadership Greater Chicago Signature Fellows Program, a 2021 fellow of the Chicago Urban League's IMPACT Leadership Development Program, and serves on the dean's advisory council of The George Washington University Law School.

Calloway earned his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and his B.B.A. from The George Washington University School of Business.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown from three attorneys to nearly 200. The attorneys in the office represent a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, and practice in nearly every major practice area and industry. Offering local knowledge and broad experience, Greenberg Traurig's Chicago lawyers work with their colleagues in Greenberg Traurig's other offices in the United States and abroad to help clients achieve their objectives locally, nationally, and globally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

