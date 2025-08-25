Greenberg Traurig Strengthens Health Care Practice with Tallahassee Shareholder Amy Schrader

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. strengthens its Health Care & FDA Practice with the addition of Amy W. Schrader as a shareholder in the firm's Tallahassee office. She joins the firm from Baker Donelson.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. strengthens its Health Care & FDA Practice with the addition of Amy W. Schrader as a shareholder in the firm's Tallahassee office. She joins the firm from Baker Donelson.

Schrader focuses her practice on representing clients on health care regulatory and transactional issues. She represents a broad spectrum of health care providers and related organizations, including long-term care facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, medical clinics, home health agencies, clinical laboratories, group practices, pharmacies, and hospitals.

"Amy is a widely respected attorney both in Florida and nationally, who brings a well-established track record in Tallahassee for guiding health care organizations and other businesses in their work with government agencies," said David C. Ashburn, managing shareholder of the firm's Tallahassee office. "She enhances our strong multidisciplinary team, offering a wealth of knowledge and experience in health care transactions, regulatory compliance, and administrative litigation to serve clients in Tallahassee and beyond."

For more than 20 years, Schrader has advised health care organizations on multistate and federal licensing, regulatory compliance, and complex business transactions, including private equity acquisitions and sales. She represents clients in administrative litigation involving the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, Department of Health, and other state agencies, handling matters including proposed sanctions, bid protests, rule challenges, and professional licensing disputes.

"Amy's addition brings valuable skills and greater depth to our Florida Health Care & FDA Practice, strengthening our ability to meet growing client demand and guide them through the increasingly complex regulatory and transactional landscape of the health care industry," Co-Chairs of the firm's Health Care & FDA Practice Tricia A. Asaro and David C. Peck said in a joint statement.

In addition to supporting her health care clients, Schrader has deep experience handling government procurement matters for clients in the infrastructure and technology sectors as well as administrative transactions for hospitality clients in the alcohol and beverage industry.

"I have worked closely with many Greenberg Traurig attorneys over the years and have always admired their commitment to collaboration and client service," she said. "Joining the Health Care & FDA Practice provides a team-oriented environment that is an ideal fit for my practice. Greenberg Traurig's global platform will enhance my ability to service clients in an ever-evolving industry and support the continued growth of my practice."

