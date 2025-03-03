Greenberg Traurig Strengthens London and Middle East Finance Practice with Key Addition

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its London and Middle East Finance Practice with the strategic addition of Kevin-Paul Deveau, who joins as a shareholder from Reed Smith.

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its London and Middle East Finance Practice with the strategic addition of Kevin-Paul Deveau, who joins as a shareholder from Reed Smith.

Bringing extensive experience in private credit, bespoke financing arrangements, and acquisition finance, Deveau regularly advises banks, alternative lenders, asset managers, and borrowers on a diverse range of financing transactions. His practice includes structuring bespoke private credit solutions, including asset-backed facilities, growth capital financings, and hybrid credit transactions that integrate debt and equity elements, to provide tailored financing solutions for lenders and borrowers across sectors and asset classes. He also has deep expertise in fund finance, assisting lenders and borrowers with a range of financing solutions throughout the fund lifecycle, from capital call facilities, hybrid facilities, and net asset value (NAV) financings, through to end-of-life and continuation credit solutions.

In the infrastructure and project finance sectors, Deveau has advised on some of the most complex projects and financings across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, spanning a broad spectrum of asset classes, including renewable energy, water and wastewater, petroleum, roads, rails, hospitals, and other infrastructure projects. He is experienced in sovereign and sovereign-backed transactions, portfolio-backed financings, and transactions backed by export credit agencies and development finance institutions, as well as private credit and banking solutions for public- and private-sector infrastructure development. Alongside his extensive experience in Central and Eastern Europe, his areas of focus include Türkiye, the Middle East, and Africa.

"Kevin-Paul brings a breadth of multijurisdictional legal expertise that plays well to our strengths in global finance," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said. "With this addition, we reaffirm our commitment to strategically growing our London team, ensuring that we continue to offer top-tier service to clients in the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, and worldwide."

John Houghton, co-chair of the firm's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and chair of the London Finance & Restructuring Practice, added: "Kevin-Paul joins a top-tier finance team that includes Luke Lado and others, further strengthening our reputation as a leading advisor to both lenders and borrowers on complex, high-stakes, cross-border transactions. As private capital continues to play an increasingly vital role in global finance, Kevin-Paul's expertise will be instrumental in helping clients to navigate this evolving landscape. His arrival reinforces our ability to deliver sophisticated, tailored solutions across the private credit and alternative lending markets."

Commenting on his move, Deveau said: "I'm excited to join Greenberg Traurig's London team and collaborate with colleagues across the firm's extensive European, Middle East, and global network, and of course the firm's unmatched coverage of the United States. Having previously worked closely with Luke during our time together at Clifford Chance, I look forward to partnering with him again, and with the broader Greenberg Traurig team, as we support clients with innovative finance solutions. The firm's continued expansion and strong international platform present unparalleled opportunities for my practice and our clients."

