Greenberg Traurig Strengthens Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with Houston Shareholder Taylor Klavan

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to bolster its Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with the addition of Taylor Klavan as a shareholder in its Houston office. She joins the firm from Squire Patton Boggs LLP.

"Taylor has been instrumental in shaping a diverse array of infrastructure initiatives nationwide, from airports and stadiums to housing, highways, and hospitals," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "Her extensive experience in tax matters related to major, multibillion-dollar projects brings tremendous value to our top-tier Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice, reinforcing our reputation as leaders in Texas and across the country. Taylor's addition is a direct reflection of GT's ongoing strategic commitment to attracting high-caliber lateral talent who share our vision for growth and excellence, and she exemplifies the kind of innovative, client-focused professionals who drive our firm's continued success."

Taylor focuses her practice on providing counsel on tax issues relating to public finance for clients throughout the United States. She has represented governmental, conduit borrower, and underwriter clients on a wide range of projects, including airports, roadways, stadiums, health care and hospital systems, universities and charter schools, industrial operations, nonprofits, solid waste disposal and sewage facilities, and workforce, middle-income, and multifamily housing.

"The breadth and the depth of Taylor's accomplishments as a leading tax lawyer on dynamic public finance transactions makes her an outstanding addition to our Texas team, which has experienced significant growth over the last several years" said Shari L. Heyen, firm senior vice president and co-leader of Texas regional operations. "She will be a tremendous resource for clients here and across the country."

"We are pleased to welcome Taylor as a shareholder in our Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice, marking another important milestone in our ongoing expansion throughout Texas and nationwide," Franklin D.R. Jones Jr., co-chair of the Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice, and Vanessa Albert Lowry, Public Finance & Infrastructure shareholder in Philadelphia, said in a joint statement. "Her deep understanding of a complex tax code and challenging tax-exempt financing structures strengthens our ability to meet the growing needs of clients across multiple industry sectors."

In addition to her work with clients, Taylor has devoted much of her career to supporting the growth of the public finance legal profession, serving in various leadership roles with the National Association of Bond Lawyers and with the Texas Chapter of Women in Public Finance, where she is the current sponsorship chair.

"I have long admired Greenberg Traurig's impressive record of handling large-scale public finance transactions that make a meaningful impact both regionally and across the nation," she said. "I often joke that I'm like a 'Swiss army knife' of public finance attorneys, so joining Greenberg Traurig with its global platform, collaborative culture, and entrepreneurial mindset is an ideal fit for growing my practice. I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success and working with my new colleagues to deliver exceptional results for our clients."

