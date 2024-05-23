Greenberg Traurig Strengthens Tax Offering with London Shareholder Sophie Allen

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has bolstered its Tax Practice with the addition of Sophie Allen as a new shareholder in the firm's London office and co-chair of the London Tax Practice.

LONDON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has bolstered its Tax Practice with the addition of Sophie Allen as a new shareholder in the firm's London office and co-chair of the London Tax Practice. Allen joins from Morrison & Foerster.

Allen's practice focuses on the UK and international tax aspects of private equity and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) transactions. Having operated in the private equity sector for 24 years as both a tax lawyer and tax accountant, she advises private equity houses and corporates on all tax aspects of the transaction cycle, including both investments and divestments, and works closely with principals, management, and their advisers. Her advice includes restructuring, debt finance, and capital markets transactions as well as fund, carry, management incentive, and co-investment arrangements. Prior to Morrison & Foerster, Allen was a partner and spent nine years at Kirkland & Ellis, and had six years as a transaction tax partner at EY.

"We're delighted to have Sophie join our team in London. Her strong track record within the private equity and M&A spheres aligns perfectly with the needs of our clients undertaking domestic and international acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, and other transactional activity. Her appointment supports our tax team's aim to develop deep specialisms in areas core to our practice and will help to further develop our tax offering across our international offices. Alongside Shareholder Clive Jones, Sophie will serve as co-chair of the London Tax Practice. I would also like to thank Graham Iversen for his years of service in that role," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.

"Sophie brings a wealth of experience advising on all tax aspects of the transaction cycle to further enhance our global corporate tax offering," added Fiona Adams, London managing shareholder and co-chair of the Global Corporate Practice. "A partner of her calibre and technical ability, with 24 years' experience operating at the top of the market, is a great addition to the practice, building on our recent growth in London and enabling us to provide a full-service, multidisciplinary offering to our international client base."

"Greenberg Traurig's depth of experience in cross-border transactional work, geographic reach, and premier client base provides an ideal foundation to grow my own practice," Allen said. "I am excited to join the London team and look forward to working closely with the firm's global Private Equity, M&A, and other transactional practices."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Twitter

Media Contact

Stephen Rowe, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +44 (0) 203 100 6780, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP