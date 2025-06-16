Greenberg Traurig Supports United Hatzalah at Annual New York Gala; Richard A. Rosenbaum Presents Courage Award

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP sponsored United Hatzalah's Annual New York Gala on Wednesday, June 11, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP sponsored United Hatzalah's Annual New York Gala on Wednesday, June 11, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

United Hatzalah is a community-based volunteer emergency medical services (EMS) organization committed to providing the fastest response to medical emergencies across Israel, even prior to the arrival of ambulances and completely free of charge. Greenberg Traurig has a longstanding relationship with the organization.

Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum presented the Greenberg Traurig Courage Award to United Hatzalah volunteer Dr. Tamar Shlezinger for the role she played in helping children survivors of the Oct. 7 massacre.

"It is a privilege to present Tamar with the Greenberg Traurig Courage Award, recognizing her extraordinary bravery, compassion, and unwavering commitment to service in the face of unimaginable adversity. Her selfless actions and leadership serve as an inspiration to us all," Rosenbaum remarked. "As a firm with an office and team on the ground in Tel Aviv, Greenberg Traurig remains deeply committed to supporting the Israeli community and to standing alongside organizations like United Hatzalah, whose lifesaving work exemplifies the very best of humanity. "

Remembering his visit to Israel in November 2023, which included a stop at the United Hatzalah offices, Rosenbaum continued, "Our support for our Israeli family is unwavering."

About Greenberg Traurig's Tel Aviv Office: Greenberg Traurig is the only major international law firm with a multidisciplinary, registered office in Tel Aviv and serves as a gateway for Israeli businesses and entrepreneurs seeking opportunities around the world. Greenberg Traurig's Tel Aviv office provides Israeli clients with legal services in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Middle East and other international jurisdictions and represents non-Israeli companies seeking opportunities within Israel. Greenberg Traurig's Tel Aviv office is a branch of Greenberg Traurig, P.A., Florida, USA. Attorneys in the office do not practice Israeli law.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

