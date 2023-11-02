Greenberg Traurig Takes Next Steps to Strengthen Middle East Foothold

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has received its license to practice law as a foreign law firm from the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with an initial location in Riyadh.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has received its license to practice law as a foreign law firm from the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), with an initial location in Riyadh. This comes on the heels of launching its newly licensed office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), based in Dubai. The two locations are closely coordinated under the leadership of Regional Chair Khalid Al-Thebity, based in the Kingdom.

"Our uniquely powerful, longstanding business model across the world involves the early identification of and expansion into those markets we believe are poised for business growth and innovation, keeping unnecessary bureaucracy and internal politics to a minimum and remaining one unified firm. We patiently select teams of highly regarded and successful lawyers and professional staff on the ground, fairly reward them in our global meritocracy, and engage proven leaders who share our quality standards, our commitment to clients, and our highly collaborative and respectful culture, allowing them to exercise their judgment in our flexible environment. On this basis, Greenberg Traurig began its establishment of a substantial presence in the Middle East over six months ago, where we have worked hand-in-hand with Khalid, our regional chair and a proven winner with over 27 years of continuous success in the Kingdom," explained Richard A. Rosenbaum, the firm's Executive Chairman.

Expansion in the region continues with the addition of locally seasoned corporate lawyer Sean Huber in Riyadh who joins from NEOM, where he was the Director of Law and Regulations in the Office of General Counsel. Huber's practice focuses on M&A and corporate governance. He has advised both foreign and domestic clients on a broad spectrum of private and public M&A transactions, including competitive auction processes, complex joint ventures, and strategic alliances. He also has deep experience advising clients on securities law, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance matters. In addition, Huber has considerable regulatory experience, particularly in the fields of policy development and legislative drafting.

"We are thrilled that Greenberg Traurig has obtained its license in Saudi Arabia, and we are now officially part of the firm's unified global family," Al-Thebity said. "Working closely with Richard, we continue to strategically expand in the region with exceptional additions like Sean, who brings extensive experience handling complex cross-border M&A and private equity transactions, including in the energy and infrastructure sectors. We will be announcing additional senior hires shortly."

In addition to Al-Thebity's role as regional chair, Shareholders Steven Bainbridge and Sarah Mahood will be serving as co-managing partners in the UAE. Bainbridge has a leading sports & entertainment practice in the Middle East, and Mahood is an internationally recognized player in the region's real estate, development, and hospitality sectors, a leader of what has recently been named the number one real estate practice in the UAE. Along with her long-term colleague, Stephen Kelly, they will act as co-heads of the firm's regional real estate and hospitality practice.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

