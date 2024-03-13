Greenberg Traurig Takes Top Spot for Mid-Market Restructurings in Reorg's EMEA Advisor Rankings; Ranks in Top 10 for Large-Cap Deals

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP earned the top spot in Reorg's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Advisor Rankings 2023 as the most engaged legal advisor for mid-market restructurings, with 16 engagements across the year, and is ranked in the top 10 for large-cap restructurings that have a total debt size of over €250 million.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP earned the top spot in Reorg's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Advisor Rankings 2023 as the most engaged legal advisor for mid-market restructurings, with 16 engagements across the year, and is ranked in the top 10 for large-cap restructurings that have a total debt size of over €250 million.

The firm performed equally strongly, in both the company-side and creditor-side league tables, with key accolades including:

Number 1 for mid-market overall

Number 1 for mid-market company-side

Number 1 for mid-market creditor-side

Top 10 for large-cap overall

Top 10 for large-cap company-side

Top 10 for large-cap creditor-side

Reorg's EMEA Advisor Rankings analyse the engagements of both legal and financial advisors in newly initiated restructurings, according to the publication.

Reorg's recognition caps a highly successful year for Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring team. A cross-border London and Berlin team recently advised senior creditors on the Part 26 A restructuring plan for Project Fürst, a German real estate development backed by international lenders, which was sanctioned by the English High Court in March 2024. In addition, Greenberg Traurig advised the debtor in the high-profile Prezzo Part 26A restructuring plan, sanctioned by the High Court in July 2023. The team also made a rapid ascent into the GRR 30 2023 ranking of the world's leading restructuring advisors, described by GRR as a "stunning debut," and was shortlisted for Corporate (Restructuring) Team of the Year at the British Legal Awards 2023.

John Houghton, co-vice chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, said, "With over 120 lawyers across Greenberg Traurig's 47 locations, our Restructuring Practice has seen accelerated growth over the past year. Given current global macro-economic pressures and geo-political instability, coupled with local market challenges, we expect to continue to see increased activity across the EMEA region throughout 2024, and are well-placed to advise both company-side and creditor-side."

