Greenberg Traurig Taps Prominent M&A Lawyer Chadi Salloum to Lead UAE Corporate Practice

DUBAI, UAE, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has named Chadi Salloum head of the firm's United Arab Emirates (UAE) Corporate Practice. Salloum will practice in the firm's UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) locations.

With 25 years of legal experience, including 14 based in the Middle East, Salloum represents sovereign entities, financial institutions, multinational companies, family businesses, investors, and sponsors operating in the UAE, KSA, and greater Middle East in a wide range of transactions. These include joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, restructurings, private equity, venture capital, and projects. Salloum also advises clients on regulatory, governance, and policy matters, as well as reporting obligations applicable to companies headquartered or operating in the Middle East.

"Welcoming Chadi is an important aspect of our strategy to deepen our core of empowered leaders and exceptionally talented lawyers who comprise our Middle East platform. His knowledge, significant experience in leading transactions in both the UAE and KSA, and steadfast focus on client service is perfectly in sync with Greenberg Traurig's mission and commitment to clients and the region," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig.

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the KSA location, added, "As an active law firm in the UAE and one of the first law firms to be licensed as a Regional Head Quarters (RHQ) company in the KSA, we are honored to play a part in the growth, investment, and innovation phenomenon happening in the region. We are particularly pleased to find that our supporting this growth has involved virtually all our core strategic practices and the industries we have served for years."

Rosenbaum and Al-Thebity note that Greenberg Traurig is planting key roots in the industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate, Infrastructure & Transportation, Energy & Natural Resources, Hospitality, Finance & Restructuring, M&A, Private Equity, Private Credit, Sports & Entertainment (including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs), Capital Markets, Arbitrations & Disputes, Health Care and Life Sciences.

"Greenberg Traurig's growth story, tremendous talent, and success under Richard's leadership attracted me to the firm as a place where I could best serve my clients given its global platform and collaborative culture," said Salloum, who is a Dubai Legal Consultant and admitted to practice law in New York. "The firm's understanding of the individual market nuances within the Middle East and the client needs related to them runs deep. This, along with having established a RHQ in the KSA, shows true dedication with lawyers on the ground who have genuinely committed to the region. Our collective focus is on matching the growth areas of the Middle East to the many strengths of Greenberg Traurig."

Salloum, native in Arabic and fluent in English and a longstanding leader in the region's corporate legal community, has advised on numerous transactions. Recent matters include advising a New York-based impact venture capital firm focused on education, on its investment in a Saudi Arabia-based education technology company. He also recently advised an Abu Dhabi-based holding company on its sale of a majority stake in a leading outdoor design and maintenance service provider in the UAE, to an Abu Dhabi-listed property development, management, and investment company.

"Chadi's focus on the clients and transactions that represent many of the region's future-forward opportunities and investments is a perfect fit with our corporate team," said Steven Bainbridge and Sarah Mahood, Co-Managing Shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's UAE location, in a joint statement. "We have no doubt that he will be a tremendous resource for clients in the Middle East and beyond."

Salloum has a strong background practicing in elite global law firms, including his earlier work at Skadden Arps in New York and his more recent service as Managing Partner of Akin Gump's Abu Dhabi office.

Salloum, who is also fluent in French and Italian, speaks and writes frequently on various legal topics. He also has a strong commitment to pro bono work throughout the Middle East.

