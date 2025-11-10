Greenberg Traurig Team Guides Blake Sartini in Golden Entertainment Operating Assets Acquisition and Sale-Leaseback with VICI Properties

Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Blake L. Sartini, the chairman and CEO of Golden Entertainment, Inc., in his agreement Nov. 6 to acquire Golden Entertainment's operating assets.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP represented Blake L. Sartini, the chairman and CEO of Golden Entertainment, Inc., in his agreement Nov. 6 to acquire Golden Entertainment's operating assets. The transaction includes a sale-leaseback of seven Golden Entertainment casino real estate assets with VICI Properties Inc. According to Golden Entertainment's press release, its stockholders will receive total consideration of a fixed exchange ratio of 0.902 shares of VICI common stock for the sale of seven casino real estate assets and a cash distribution, with proceeds from Sartini of $2.75 for each share of Golden Entertainment stock held at the closing of the transaction. The $30 per share value of consideration at signing represented a 41% premium to Golden's closing share price on Nov. 5.

Once completed, the deal will take Golden Entertainment private; Golden Entertainment common stock is currently traded on Nasdaq. Golden Entertainment's independent committee of the board of directors evaluated and unanimously approved the overall transaction. The transaction, which is expected to close in mid-2026, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by a majority of Golden Entertainment's stockholders, according to the company's press release. VICI Properties, a real estate investment trust, owns multiple iconic casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Greenberg Traurig deal team was led by Co-Managing Shareholder of the firm's Las Vegas office and Corporate Practice member Michael J. Bonner, Tampa Corporate Shareholder Dmitriy A. Tartakovskiy, and Northern Virginia Corporate Shareholder Jae Woo Park.

The team also included Co-Managing Shareholder of the firm's Las Vegas Office and Real Estate Practice member Jim Mace, Washington, D.C., Corporate Shareholder James Doyle, Fort Lauderdale Corporate Shareholder Laurie L. Green, Las Vegas Corporate and Hospitality Shareholder Brandon Roos, Denver Tax Shareholder Robert D. Simon, New York Tax Shareholder Carl J. Riley; Las Vegas Corporate Of Counsels Gregory H. Cooper and Tiffany Wong; New York Corporate Associate Patrick Seo, Fort Lauderdale Corporate Associate R. Joel Todd, Washington, D.C., Corporate Associate Jason Hak Hyun Kim, and Chicago Gaming Associate Brenden P. Dunleavy.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Mirza, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 310.586.7875, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP