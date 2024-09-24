Greenberg Traurig to Host Seminars Highlighting U.S. Market Entry Considerations for Korea- and Japan-Based Biopharma Companies

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and RDD Biopharma Development will host two seminars titled "Accessing the US Market," which will highlight key development considerations and options for market entry for Korea- and Japan-based biopharma companies.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and RDD Biopharma Development will host two seminars titled "Accessing the US Market," which will highlight key development considerations and options for market entry for Korea- and Japan-based biopharma companies. Both events will take place in Greenberg Traurig's local offices, with the Korea-based event taking place Sept. 30 and the Japan-based event Oct. 3.

Event discussions will include simultaneous translation and topics such as building asset value by leveraging a U.S. development strategy, ensuring U.S. regulatory and pharmacology readiness, and models for entering the U.S. market. Both events will feature Wayne H. Elowe, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group and co-chair of the Corporate Practice in Atlanta; the event in Korea will feature Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Mi Young (Audrey) Lee, and the Japan event will feature Japan Practice Co-Chair Koichiro Ohashi.

The events are structured to cover issues important to Korea- and Japan-based biopharma companies seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their products and access to the U.S. market. Both seminars will feature experienced consultants and legal advisors speaking on executing a development strategy, key issues for developing and executing a successful FDA strategy, and the structure for entering the U.S. market with the goal of maximizing the value of a biopharma company's product.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Glinski, Greenberg Traurig, +1 212.801.6747, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig