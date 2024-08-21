Greenberg Traurig UAE Attorneys, Practices Ranked by Doyles

Greenberg Traurig Shareholder David Bintliff and Senior Associate Andrew Moroney, as well as the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice in the United Arab Emirates, were ranked by Doyles, an independent directory recognizing top lawyers and practices.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Shareholder David Bintliff and Senior Associate Andrew Moroney, as well as the firm's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice in the United Arab Emirates, were ranked by Doyles, an independent directory recognizing top lawyers and practices.

Bintliff, who is also a member of the firm's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office, was ranked as a leading Technology, Media & Telecommunications attorney. He has been recognized for his experience in the Media & Entertainment and Technology sectors, having advised on a number of the largest media, entertainment and technology projects in the Middle East. Bintliff has deep experience counseling international governments and private sector players on material transactional, licensing, benchmarking, and consulting projects. In addition to assisting high-profile international clients, he and his team are regularly asked to advise and assist regional government entities and multinationals on complex regulatory projects.

Moroney is listed as a recommended Technology, Media & Telecommunications attorney. He sits in the firm's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office and is exclusively focused on the sports and entertainment sector and has wide-ranging experience counseling clients spanning football, golf, tennis, motorsports, cycling, esports, and horseracing on commercial, regulatory and disputes matters across the Middle East. The core focus of his practice covers sponsorship, broadcasting, merchandising, ticketing, player contracts, intermediary issues, athlete endorsement, disciplinary issues, governance, regulatory matters, event management, image rights and sporting disputes. Moroney's deep experience in the esports industry extends to acting for publishers, tournament organizers, and esports athletes and teams.

Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice has more than 250 full-time intellectual property attorneys and professionals serving clients across the United States and in key business centers around the world. It handles virtually all aspects of intellectual property, including patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret, Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) and right of publicity litigation; trademark prosecution and brand management; copyright and DMCA agent registration; patent prosecution and portfolio management; licensing; inter partes review; third-party monitoring; domain name management; and interferences. The practice also counsels on a wide range of data privacy and security breach issues, provide licensing and cross-border services, and defend data privacy, security breach, and Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action suits.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Sanders, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 678.553.2225, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP