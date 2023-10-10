Greenberg Traurig Vice Chair Lori G. Cohen Named to Benchmark Litigation's '2024 Top 100 Trial Lawyers' List

Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of both the firm's global Litigation Practice and Trial Practice, was named to Benchmark Litigation's "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" list.

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of both the firm's global Litigation Practice and Trial Practice, was named to Benchmark Litigation's "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" list. It is Cohen's seventh recognition on the prestigious list, which honors law firm partners who have been venerated by peers and clients as being the best in breed at the nuanced practice of trial law. She was also named a "Litigation Star" (2020-2024) and a "National Practice Area Star" (2020-2024).

These honors follow Cohen being named for a sixth consecutive year to the publication's elite 2023 "Top 10 Women in Litigation" list. She was also named to the "Top 250 Women in Litigation" list (2015-2023) and was previously named "Product Liability Attorney of the Year" (2019, 2022).

Nationally recognized for her extraordinary trial record of 58 defense verdicts, Cohen leads a global practice that focuses on complex litigation of all types, including products liability and pharmaceutical, medical device, and health care litigation. She has served as national, regional, and trial counsel for numerous medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, handling all types of litigation, including class actions, multidistrict litigation, and trials nationally. Cohen and her team routinely take complex cases to trial and win, including some of the most complex mass torts in history. Well known for her ability to win high-stakes trials, Cohen is often called upon to "parachute in" at the last minute before trial, especially in challenging cases and jurisdictions.

Cohen is one of 12 attorneys in The Legal 500 "Hall of Fame" for product liability litigation involving pharmaceutical and medical devices and has been recognized five times on its "Leading Trial Lawyers" list. She is one of a very small group of attorneys selected nationally for inclusion in Chambers USA's National Pharmaceutical Industry Products Liability Table (2010-2023) and in its Star Individuals list for Litigation: Trial Lawyers (2022-2023). Cohen is also recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers Global, Outstanding Lawyers in America, The International Who's Who of Business Lawyers, The International Who's Who of Life Science Lawyers, The International Who's Who of Products Liability Defense Lawyers, Georgia Trend's "Legal Elite," and Georgia Super Lawyers magazine, including "Top 10 Georgia Super Lawyers" (2013-2023), "Top 100 Georgia Super Lawyers" (2009-2023) and "Top 50 Female Georgia Super Lawyers" (2006-2023).

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 700 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig's Trial Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Trial Practice operates as an integral trial boutique within the firm's 700+ lawyer Litigation Practice. The multidisciplinary group comprises trial lawyers with substantial first-chair experience in sophisticated, high-stakes cases in state and federal courts across the United States. Considered some of the most skilled trial lawyers in the industry, the practice's attorneys approach every case with strategic focus gained through years of courtroom experience, unrelenting advocacy, and intensive preparation.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Steven Hamburgo, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 305.579.0500, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP