Greenberg Traurig Welcomes Leading Public Policy and Regulatory Lawyer Dr. Yazid AlMasoud in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm welcomes leading Public Policy and Regulatory Shareholder Dr. Yazid AlMasoud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) practicing in the firm's Riyadh location and the broader region. AlMasoud will be joined by a broader team expected to join the firm.

AlMasoud brings over 15 years of experience in advising KSA government entities on complex public policy, regulatory, structuring, and governance matters, seamlessly merging legal knowledge with strategic public policy approaches. For nearly a decade, he served as a senior advisor at the Ministry of Energy, offering critical counsel to government entities and ministerial and supreme committees, and representing agencies in the Royal Court and the Center of Government. He has played a crucial role in reshaping policies across several sectors by leading teams in drafting significant legislation and associated implementing regulations. His experience further developed through his oversight of regulatory impact projects, involvement in regional and international negotiations, and court advocacy on behalf of administrative bodies.

Earlier in his career, he trained at a top-tier national law firm in collaboration with a Magic Circle firm. Following his tenure at the Ministry of Energy, he returned to the same firm as a partner, where he led the Public Policy and Regulatory practice. In this role, he advised multinational clients and sovereign entities on complex regulatory, legislative, and institutional reform initiatives.

AlMasoud will join Greenberg Traurig's global Government Law & Policy and Regulatory & Compliance groups to advise clients on a diverse range of government law, public policy, and regulatory matters. He will provide proactive and responsive advice and legal risk assessments to clients, assist with day-to-day business transactions, counsel on the applicability and effect of regulations, and provide guidance on how to mitigate potential risks.

"As someone who is personally committed to supporting the firm's growing regional team, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Yazid onboard," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman. "Dr. Yazid's strong credibility with government leaders, particularly his history of providing advice and support to several supreme and ministerial committees in various legal matters related to regulating and organizing the energy sector in the KSA, will be especially helpful as we continue to grow in the region. Dr. Yazid has been focused on leading regulatory, structural and legislative projects, being involved in local and international negotiations and agreements, and participating in pleading before courts and judicial committees, as well as assisting in the founding of a number of state-owned companies."

Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the KSA location, added, "Our dedication to the region and in particular KSA is a key priority at all levels of the firm. As one of the first firms to achieve RHQ status in KSA we have been able to anticipate market demands, build on our stellar global reputation, and attract the best-in-class legal talent. The addition of Dr. Yazid firmly supports our growth in the region and aligns with our ambition of recruiting top legal talent to support our clients for the long-term."

AlMasoud added: "I am extremely excited to have joined Greenberg Traurig, a firm with an exceptional and well-established international platform and reputation. Public policy and regulatory mandates require international expertise benchmarked against best-in-class industry standards across the world; there are several synergies across these industry groups which will complement our offering and allow us to offer our clients access to a cohesive platform across primary markets both regionally and internationally. A key component of my decision was also the opportunity to collaborate with Khalid, a pioneering leader in the legal market with an exceptional reputation, I am excited for the future."

With a Ph.D. in law from Lancaster University, an LL.M. from the same university, and a B.A. in Islamic Law from IMSIU, AlMasoud presents a strong educational foundation and continues to enhance his professional experience. He has completed several executive programs, including the Leadership in Law Firms Program at Harvard Law School, the Executive Leadership Program at Oxford Saïd Business School, and the MBA-E Program at the LSE School of Management.

Greenberg Traurig launched in the Middle East in 2023 with offices in the KSA and UAE. Since then, the firm has been growing steadily in the region, planting roots in the key industries and business sectors most active in the Middle East, including Real Estate; Infrastructure & Transportation; Energy & Natural Resources; Hospitality; Finance & Restructuring; Mergers & Acquisitions; Private Equity; Private Credit; Sports & Entertainment, including venue, talent, entertainment, licensing, and other needs; Capital Markets; Disputes; and White Collar & Investigations.

Greenberg Traurig's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia office is operated by Greenberg Traurig through Greenberg Traurig Khalid Al-Thebity Law Firm.

