Greenberg Traurig Wins 2023 Law360 Real Estate Practice Group of the Year Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was recognized with a 2023 Law360 Practice Group of the Year award for its Global Real Estate Practice.

The annual awards series, now in its 14th year, recognizes practice groups that worked on the biggest deals or achieved the biggest wins in the most important cases over the prior year, according to Law360.

Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice has earned the recognition for two consecutive years and seven times overall.

"We are grateful that our team's hard work and dedication to excellence in client service continue to be recognized by Law360 with this award," Real Estate Practice Co-Chairs Michael J. Baum, Richard J. Giusto, and Stephen L. Rabinowitz said. "Being named among only six real estate 'practice groups of the year' is a testament to the trust our clients continually place in us to provide business-oriented legal advice that helps them succeed. We are proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to even greater achievements in the coming years."

In 2023, the real estate team advised on a wide array of major transactions and projects, including representing New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority in various real estate, development, construction, and regulatory matters related to the development of the $11 billion Grand Central Madison Terminal, the first major railroad terminal constructed in the United States in 67 years.

The team also advised SL Green Realty Corp. in the sale of a 49.9% interest in Manhattan's 245 Park Avenue office tower at a $2 billion valuation to Mori Trust; counseled Apartment Income REIT in a $1 billion+ joint venture with a global institutional investor to recapitalize a 10-property multifamily portfolio in the United States; and guided Erie County in a $1.54 billion deal with New York State and the Buffalo Bills to build a new football stadium in Buffalo, among other notable transactions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy as a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

