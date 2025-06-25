Greenberg Traurig Wins Best Client Service at The Lawyer Awards 2025

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office won the award for Best Client Service at The Lawyer Awards 2025.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's London office won the award for Best Client Service at The Lawyer Awards 2025.

This award recognizes the firm's work supporting Immunefi, a leading Web3 bug bounty cybersecurity platform featuring the world's largest Web3 bug bounties and protecting US$190 billion in user funds, in developing and implementing a novel set of arbitration rules – the first administered arbitration scheme designed specifically for blockchain-based Web3 disputes. These rules allow for on-chain enforcement and party anonymity.

The Lawyer Awards celebrate legal excellence in the UK, with winners selected by a distinguished panel of judges from The Bar, private practice, and in-house sectors, ensuring impartiality and expertise in honouring the industry's best, according to The Lawyer.

Greenberg Traurig also was shortlisted in two other categories:

Corporate Team of the Year: Representing Harland & Wolff, the historic shipbuilder behind the construction of the Titanic, and its joint administrators in a pre-pack administration sale to Navantia UK. The government-backed rescue deal, valued at approximately £70 million, is expected to secure over 1,000 British jobs while strengthening the UK's defense, maritime, and clean energy industrial capabilities.

Real Estate of the Year: Advising Blackstone and its portfolio company QTS on the acquisition of a 250-acre site in Northumberland , paving the way for the potential development of a hyperscale data center campus.

This achievement follows Greenberg Traurig's recent recognition with the Outstanding Collaboration award at Law.com's European Legal Innovation & Technology Awards 2025 and reflects its ongoing dedication to delivering skilled service, advice, and innovative strategies to international clients.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Rowe, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +44 (0) 203 100 6780, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP