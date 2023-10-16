Greenberg Traurig Wins Law Firm Excellence Award from Dallas Hispanic Bar Association

The Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is the recipient of the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association (DHBA) 2023 Law Firm Excellence Award.

DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is the recipient of the Dallas Hispanic Bar Association (DHBA) 2023 Law Firm Excellence Award. The annual award is presented to a law firm that has led the Dallas legal community by taking substantive positions on issues of importance to the Hispanic community, advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and identifying, sponsoring, and promoting Hispanic attorneys so that they may become part of the next generation of Texas leaders, according to the DHBA.

"We are greatly honored to receive this recognition for our commitment to the Hispanic community in Dallas. This award is a testament of our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in Dallas and firmwide," Greenberg Traurig Dallas office Managing Shareholder Joseph F. Coniglio said. "As a firm who holds inclusion at its core, we are focused on advancing these efforts and strive to be a place where all are welcomed."

The DHBA provides a forum through which Hispanic attorneys in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex can come together to pursue common goals and exchange ideas. It promotes the social, educational, economic, and civic advancement of the area's Latino community by making the legal system more accessible and more responsive to its needs, according to the association's website.

The Law Firm Excellence Award is selected by the DHBA Board of Directors. The firm was recognized at the DHBA's annual gala, Noche de Luz (Night of Light), Oct. 14.

