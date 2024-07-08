Greenberg Traurig Work Leads to Release of 2006 Epstein Florida Grand Jury Transcripts

As a direct result of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s triumph in CA Florida Holdings LLC v. Aronberg on behalf of The Palm Beach Post, a Florida court has released the 2006 grand jury transcripts pertaining to the state's Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse investigation.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a direct result of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s triumph in CA Florida Holdings LLC v. Aronberg on behalf of The Palm Beach Post, a Florida court has released the 2006 grand jury transcripts pertaining to the state's Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse investigation. The release follows the July 1 effective date of a new state law that was written specifically to address this case and is the result of a five-year legal battle waged by The Palm Beach Post and Greenberg Traurig.

The precedent-setting matter is the first reported case in Florida where media were granted access to such materials for a case not involving public corruption. Greenberg Traurig's work paves the way for greater public access in Florida and other states to information about secret grand jury proceedings when this access is deemed to be in the interest of furthering justice.

On May 10, 2023, the Greenberg Traurig team obtained a Florida appellate victory that reversed a Palm Beach County trial court order denying The Palm Beach Post access to Florida grand jury materials from the Epstein prosecution. The appellate court, in a case of first impression, held the trial court had authority to release Epstein grand jury materials in the interests of justice.

The Greenberg Traurig team argued that the press had a statutory right to access criminal proceedings and that disclosure of the grand jury transcripts was appropriate due to exceptional public interest in the case and the compelling circumstances supporting transparency. Maintaining that the release of the transcripts would further justice for numerous victims sexually abused by Epstein, the team also emphasized that the outcome of the grand jury proceedings made it possible for Epstein to continue molesting and trafficking victims for 13 more years.

After the appellate decision, the trial court declined to release the transcripts a second time, Florida legislators then created House Bill 117, which specifically instructed the court to release them. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law Feb. 29, allowing the transcripts to be released to the public as of July 1.

"The public now knows what abusive conduct occurred before the grand jury and how these young girls were humiliated and made to feel that they – rather than Jeffrey Epstein – were on trial," said Fort Lauderdale Litigation Shareholder Stephen A. Mendelsohn, who led Greenberg Traurig's representation of The Palm Beach Post. "This was a herculean team effort in plowing new legal ground and, but for our efforts, there would not have been a change in Florida law. Hopefully this demonstrates to prosecutors that child victims of sexual abuse should be treated with respect and care, rather than as participants in their own abuse."

The multioffice team representing The Palm Beach Post also included Nina D. Boyajian, a Los Angeles Litigation shareholder; Michael J. Grygiel, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's National Media and Entertainment Litigation Group in Albany; Mark F. Bideau, co-managing shareholder of the firm's West Palm Beach office; and Brigid F. Cech Samole, chair of the Miami Appeals & Legal Issues Group and co-chair of the Miami Litigation Practice.

