Greenberg Traurig's Alan J. Brody Elected Turnaround Management Association New Jersey Chapter President

"As president, I look forward to continuing to work with our incredible board, committees, and members to create opportunities that further stimulate conversations and foster relationships amongst our members and help mentor the NextGen group members. Together, we will continue to grow and strengthen TMA," Brody noted.

Brody focuses his practice on bankruptcy, corporate restructuring, commercial insolvency, and financing. He has a wide range of experience representing clients in a variety of bankruptcy proceedings, as well as insolvency issues in business transactions, out-of-court restructurings, asset-based loans, and debtor-in-possession financing. Brody has broad experience in complex bankruptcy and creditors' rights litigation and has represented entities in the restructuring, financing, and acquisition of assets in bankruptcy courts throughout the United States. Among his clients are lenders, private equity funds, receivers, secured and trade creditors, and creditors' committees.

About Greenberg Traurig's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's internationally recognized Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice provides clients with deep insight and knowledge acquired over decades of advisory transaction and litigation experience. The team has a broad and diverse range of experience developing creative strategies to the highly complex issues that arise in connection with in- and out-of-court reorganizations, restructurings, workouts, liquidations, and distressed acquisitions and sales. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the firm's vast resources and invaluable business network, the team helps companies navigate challenging times and address the full range of issues that can arise in the course of their own restructurings or dealings with other companies in distress.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

