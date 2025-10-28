Greenberg Traurig's Alayne M. Opie Joins Shine A Light Foundation's Board

Alayne M. Opie, a shareholder with Greenberg Traurig, LLP, joined the board of the Las Vegas-based nonprofit Shine A Light Foundation.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alayne M. Opie, a shareholder with global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, joined the board of the Las Vegas-based nonprofit Shine A Light Foundation.

Shine A Light is a homeless outreach and placement service, helping the hundreds of people living in the underground flood channels of Las Vegas achieve long-term housing stability. Its outreach workers distribute essential supplies and link the hidden population beneath Las Vegas with case management, recovery options, and housing solutions.

Alayne, based in the firm's Las Vegas office, is committed to making a positive impact with her Shine A Light board membership. She is a commercial litigator with deep experience representing a diverse client base, including publicly traded companies, local mom-and-pop shops, and virtually everything in between. Alayne's work covers a wide array of industries, including casinos, gaming, gas and oil, agriculture, telecommunications, automotive, real estate, storage, professional services, and entertainment. While she works on general disputes affecting businesses and individuals, she is best versed in class actions, derivative lawsuits, member or manager fiduciary claims, Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) claims, trust and estate litigation, securities suits, commercial landlord-tenant issues, and breach of contract matters.

