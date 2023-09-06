Greenberg Traurig's Alexander J. Kim Selected as 2023 MNAPABA Leadership Award Recipient

Alexander J. Kim, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Minneapolis office, was selected as the recipient of the 2023 Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association (MNAPABA) Leadership Award.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alexander J. Kim, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Minneapolis office, was selected as the recipient of the 2023 Minnesota Asian Pacific American Bar Association (MNAPABA) Leadership Award. Kim will be presented the award at MNAPABA's Annual Gala Sept. 12.

Kim was recognized for his continued dedication to MNAPABA, including a recent screening in Minnesota of Chosen, a documentary that follows five Korean Americans of vastly diverse backgrounds as they ran for U.S. Congress in 2020. The event also included a live Q&A with the film's director, Joseph Juhn.

Kim also was recognized for his mentorship of law students and young attorneys as well as his invaluable advice and guidance as a MNAPABA Advisory Board member. Kim has been a MNAPABA member for 20 years and also previously served as president and as an executive board member.

"Alex is an inspiration to me," said Michael B. Fisco, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Minneapolis office. "He is a leader in MNAPABA, the International Association of Korean Lawyers, and our community. I am particularly inspired by Alex's leadership during COVID, organizing neighborhood patrols to protect against hate crimes in the Twin Cities."

A member of Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, Kim protects companies' innovations and secrets by developing strategic company policies and programs. He also protects companies' inventions by acquiring patents and the associated monopoly rights for the companies. He has wide-ranging experience in prosecuting patent applications in front of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

