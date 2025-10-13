Greenberg Traurig's Alfredo J. Gonzalez Installed as Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Chair

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alfredo J. Gonzalez, a shareholder in the Miami Land Use Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has started a two-year term as chairman of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Gonzalez was sworn in during the chamber's annual meeting Oct. 9 at the W South Beach.

Founded in 1921, the Miami Beach Chamber seeks to drive sustainable economic growth and prosperity for the Greater Miami Beach business community through leadership, networking, advocacy, and philanthropic initiatives, according to its website.

Gonzalez has served as a member of the chamber's executive board of governors for nearly two decades. He previously served as chair-elect from 2024-25 and as vice-chair from 2013-2016 and 2021-2024. He also served as co-chair of the chamber's Education Foundation from 2019-2021, which identifies and supports the needs of public education in Miami Beach Senior High School and its feeder pattern schools.

"It's an honor to serve in a leadership role at the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, an organization that has supported our business community for over a century. As a longtime Miami Beach resident, I am passionate about helping to build a stronger, more vibrant community through my work with my hometown chamber," Gonzalez said. "I'm also deeply grateful to Greenberg Traurig for fostering a culture of giving back. I'm fortunate to be surrounded by supportive colleagues and to work for a firm that strongly encourages community service."

Based in the firm's Miami office, Gonzalez represents real estate developers in securing governmental approvals for residential and commercial projects in Miami Beach and other communities throughout Miami-Dade County. In addition, he represents clients in matters related to government contracts and code and building violations, as well as legislative initiatives. With more than three decades of experience in land use, government, and environmental law, Gonzalez works closely with clients to bring complex and challenging real estate development projects to fruition.

