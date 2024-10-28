Greenberg Traurig's Alfredo J. Gonzalez Now Chair-Elect of Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce

Alfredo J. Gonzalez, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Miami Land Use Practice, is now chair-elect of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce.

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alfredo J. Gonzalez, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Miami Land Use Practice, is now chair-elect of the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Gonzalez was sworn in to his new position during the chamber's annual meeting Oct. 21 at the W South Beach.

With more than 1,100 members, the Miami Beach Chamber seeks to drive sustainable economic growth and prosperity for the Greater Miami Beach business community through leadership, networking, advocacy, and philanthropic initiatives.

Gonzalez has served as a member of the chamber's executive board of governors for the past 15 years and previously served as vice-chair from 2020-2024. He will serve one year as chair-elect before beginning a two-year tenure as chairman in October 2025.

"The Miami Beach Chamber has helped me immensely in my career by providing key opportunities to connect and network with business leaders in the local community. I hope to now pay it forward by helping to ensure the organization continues to grow and succeed," Gonzalez said. "In addition to economic development, the chamber plays a vital role by supporting educational and philanthropic initiatives that enhance the lives of young people in our community. I look forward to continuing these initiatives and building on the progress we've made in creating a better place for everyone to live, work, and play."

Based in Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, Gonzalez represents real estate developers in securing governmental approvals for residential and commercial projects in Miami Beach and other coastal communities throughout Miami-Dade County. With more than three decades of experience in land use, government, and environmental law, Gonzalez works closely with clients to bring complex and challenging real estate developments to fruition.

