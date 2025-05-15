Greenberg Traurig's Alison T. Holdway Appointed to Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's City Awake Advisory Board

Alison T. Holdway, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, has been appointed to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's City Awake advisory board.

BOSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alison T. Holdway, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, has been appointed to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's City Awake advisory board. City Awake is designed to engage young professionals and encourage rising leaders to stay invested in the region's success. As a member of the advisory board, which comprises young leaders from Chamber member organizations, Holdway will help guide programming that offers civic and community engagement, along with cultural and social experiences.

Holdway represents clients in all phases of litigation, from early-stage investigations through appeals. She focuses on complex commercial litigation and white collar defense, including Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission investigations, state prosecutions, and internal investigations. Holdway has experience litigating False Claims Act, civil rights, wrongful death, cybersecurity, medical device products liability, Telephone Consumer Protection Act, breach of contract, unfair or deceptive business practices, breach of fiduciary duty, patent infringement, and general commercial cases, including class action defense.

The Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce was founded over 100 years ago, and today represents the collective voice of the business community. With the vision of James E. Rooney, the Boston Chamber's president and CEO, the organization remains the pre-eminent convener and leader in the region, shaping the future of commerce and enhancing the quality of life for everyone.

