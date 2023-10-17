Greenberg Traurig's Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts Appointed to the HealthTech Build Board

Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, an Intellectual Property & Technology shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was appointed to the board of HealthTech Build, a Boston nonprofit focused on closing the technology gap in health care and life sciences.

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, an Intellectual Property & Technology shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was appointed to the board of HealthTech Build, a Boston nonprofit focused on closing the technology gap in health care and life sciences. As a board member, Tibbetts will help advance the organization's mission to accelerate state-of-the-art digital tech within the life science and health care ecosystem by building professional networks between sectors and developing relevant events around timely topics, such as artificial intelligence (AI).

Tibbetts leverages prior experience as a software engineer to provide practical intellectual property strategy counseling on matters related to software-implemented tech across a range of industries, from networking, fintech, and natural language processing through to life sciences, artificial intelligence, medical records, and medical devices. He advises a wide array of clients on intellectual property strategies, ranging from international and publicly traded companies and large research institutions to small and growing companies. Tibbetts serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC, helping support digital health efforts in the New England area. He also serves on the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council Drug Discovery Forum Advisory Committee, coordinating efforts surrounding digital health, TechBio, and life sciences AI.

HealthTech Build works to eliminate all barriers to the adoption of effective technology within health care. They support clinicians and health care leaders; digital innovators and software engineers; biotech, pharma and medtech leaders; and startup entrepreneurs.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from start-ups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax,and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Joey Kaiser, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.6983, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP