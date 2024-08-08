Greenberg Traurig's Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts Speaks at HealthTech Build's Workshop on Building and Deploying AI in Health Care

Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice, spoke at HealthTech Build's interactive workshop, "It's All About the Data: Building and Deploying AI in Healthcare," held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, July 23.

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice, spoke at HealthTech Build's interactive workshop, "It's All About the Data: Building and Deploying AI in Healthcare," held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, July 23. Tibbetts joined data scientists and industry thought leaders in breakout Q&A sessions examining complexities and real-world impact of AI and data policies and IP strategies to protect AI innovations, and investigating emerging health care/pharma industry data techniques and crucial questions that should be asked when purchasing and deploying AI health care tools.

Tibbetts, who is based in the firm's Boston office, leverages prior experience as a software engineer to provide practical IP strategies. He counsels on matters related to software-implemented tech across a range of industries, from networking, fintech, and natural language processing through to life sciences, artificial intelligence, medical records, and medical devices. Tibbetts advises a wide array of clients, ranging from international and publicly traded companies and large research institutions to small and growing companies. He serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC and HealthTech Build, helping to support digital health efforts in the New England area.

HealthTech Build works to eliminate all barriers to the adoption of effective technology within health care. They support clinicians and health care leaders; digital innovators and software engineers; biotech, pharma and medtech leaders; and startup entrepreneurs.

