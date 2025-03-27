Greenberg Traurig's Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts to Present at AI Global Leadership Summit

Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, an Intellectual Property & Technology shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, will present at the AI Global Leadership Summit April 3.

BOSTON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, an Intellectual Property & Technology shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, will present at the AI Global Leadership Summit April 3. Tibbetts will speak on the panel "AI Policy & Legal Frameworks," which will address:

Global AI regulations

AI governance

Cross-border cooperation on AI policy

Transparency, public trust, and ethical considerations in AI deployment

Civil society's role in AI policy advocacy

Ensuring diverse and inclusive AI policymaking

The event, hosted by the New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs, will bring together diplomats, U.S. government representatives, global policymakers, business leaders, scholars, and civil society representatives to discuss the transformative role of artificial intelligence in local governments. The event aims to foster international collaboration by sharing best practices, exploring AI's impact on governance, and addressing the critical issues of inclusivity, accountability, and ethical development.

Tibbetts leverages prior experience as a software engineer to provide business-oriented intellectual property strategies for software, AI, and electronics-based technologies. He counsels on matters related to software-implemented tech across a range of industries, from networking, fintech, and natural language processing to life sciences, artificial intelligence, medical records, and medical devices. Tibbetts advises a wide array of clients, ranging from international and publicly traded companies and large research institutions to small and growing companies. He serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC and HealthTech Build, helping to support digital health efforts in the New England area.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, Information Technology, and Trademark Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2025 "Best Law Firms. In the 2024 report, Greenberg Traurig was named Law Firm of the Year for Information Technology Law. In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

