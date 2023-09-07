Greenberg Traurig's Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts to Present at MassBio Forum on AI and Machine Learning

Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will present at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) forum Sept. 11.

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew (A.J.) Tibbetts, a shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will present at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) forum Sept. 11.

Tibbetts will present "AI and Machine Learning: Parsing Hype from Real Successes in the Life Sciences," discussing how AI and machine learning may have the potential to revolutionize drug discovery and clinical trials, as well as a lack of clinical data and its impact in life sciences. Additionally, he will break down what to expect from these technologies in the coming years based on real-world successes.

Tibbetts, an Intellectual Property & Technology shareholder in the firm's Boston office, leverages prior experience as a software engineer to provide practical intellectual property strategy counseling on matters related to software-implemented tech across a range of industries, from networking, fintech, and natural language processing through to life sciences, artificial intelligence, medical records, and medical devices. He advises a wide array of clients on intellectual property strategies, ranging from international and publicly traded companies and large research institutions to small and growing companies. He serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC, helping support digital health efforts in the New England area.

About Greenberg Traurig's Intellectual Property & Technology Practice: With more than 260 intellectual property attorneys and patent agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a "National Tier 1" Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law and Litigation, Copyright Law, Technology Law, and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2023 "Best Law Firms." In addition, Greenberg Traurig was named a "Law Firm of the Year" for Trademark Law in the 2020 and 2022 editions of "Best Law Firms." The BTI Consulting Group named Greenberg Traurig's IP Litigation Practice a 'Litigation Standout' in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2023: Litigation Spending in the Uncertain Economy and Beyond."

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

