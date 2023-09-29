Greenberg Traurig's Angela C. Bunnell Selected for Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Program

Angela C. Bunnell, a Litigation associate in the Boston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was selected to participate in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Program (WLP) for 2023-24. This WLP cohort comprises 60 women from across a variety of industries.

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angela C. Bunnell, a Litigation associate in the Boston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was selected to participate in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Program (WLP) for 2023-24. This WLP cohort comprises 60 women from across a variety of industries.

Presented in partnership with Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership, the WLP empowers women leaders with the skills, mentorship, and network to excel in their own careers and create conditions for other women to thrive. Through a blend of academic classes, practical application, and social capital, the program aims to foster workplace gender equity and professional success. The WLP has graduated more than 1,000 women from across industries, sectors, and roles, including several women attorneys from Greenberg Traurig's Boston office.

"We congratulate Angela on being selected for the WLP's class of 2024," said David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Boston office. "She is a rising star in our litigation practice, and she will be an excellent addition to the WLP. We look forward to seeing the impact of her leadership in the Greater Boston business community."

Bunnell focuses her practice on defending companies against unfair or deceptive business practices claims in individual and putative class action settings. She also represents companies and individuals responding to civil investigative demands under various regulatory schemes, including federal and state false claims acts and related enforcement actions brought by federal and state regulatory agencies.

About Greenberg Traurig's Women's Initiative: Greenberg Traurig is committed to its women lawyers' success, which includes a firmwide women's affinity group encompassing recruiting, retention, and business development. The firm regularly collaborates with like-minded organizations to address these issues on a broader scale in a variety of industries and communities. Greenberg Traurig also takes thoughtful action to address issues such as maintaining a healthy work-life balance, breaking the glass ceiling, mentoring, creating and maintaining healthy lifestyles, and giving back to the community. Twitter: @GTLawWomen

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

