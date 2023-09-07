Greenberg Traurig's Angelika Hunnefeld Appointed to Committee to Oversee Events Commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Southern District of Florida

Angelika Hunnefeld, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Miami office, has been appointed to serve on the Committee to Oversee Events Commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Southern District of Florida.

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angelika Hunnefeld, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A.'s Miami office, has been appointed to serve on the Committee to Oversee Events Commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Southern District of Florida.

Every year, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of events. This year, the events include a panel entitled "Hoy Como Ayer: Hispanic Leadership in Our Community," brown bag lunches with Hispanic judges, and an event for law school students.

"I am looking forward to serving on the committee and excited to work with other members to further highlight the importance of the Hispanic community in South Florida," Hunnefeld said.

A member of Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice, Hunnefeld is a commercial litigator with more than 25 years of experience representing clients doing business across a broad range of industries. She is board-certified by The Florida Bar as a specialist in international law and has particular experience advising clients on cross-border disputes, including complex arbitration proceedings, matters involving multijurisdictional issues, enforcement of foreign judgments, and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards.

