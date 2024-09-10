Greenberg Traurig's Anne V. Dunne Selected For Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Program

Anne V. Dunne, a Litigation associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, has been selected to participate in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Program (WLP) for 2024-2025.

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anne V. Dunne, a Litigation associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, has been selected to participate in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's Women's Leadership Program (WLP) for 2024-2025. This WLP cohort comprises 60 women from across a variety of industries.

Presented in partnership with Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership, the WLP empowers women leaders with the skills, mentorship, and network to excel in their own careers and create conditions for other women to thrive. Through a blend of academic classes, practical application, and social capital, the program aims to foster workplace gender equity and professional success. The WLP has graduated more than 1,000 women from across industries, sectors, and roles, including several women attorneys from Greenberg Traurig's Boston office.

"We applaud Anne Dunne on being selected for the Women's Leadership Program," said David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the firm's Boston office, in a joint statement. "Annie has emerged as a standout talent in our litigation practice, and we are excited to see the impact she will have on the Greater Boston business community."

Dunne focuses her practice on commercial litigation, concentrating on financial services, class action defense, government investigations, and whistleblower litigation. She handles claims in both state and federal courts on behalf of a wide range of clients, including consumer banks, financial services companies, national banks, mortgage lenders and servicers, credit card issuers, manufacturers, and large national retailers. Additionally, Dunne litigates claims of trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition, and breach of restrictive covenant agreements. She also represents corporations, officers, and directors on securities litigation matters, shareholder derivative actions, and other complex commercial disputes.

Dunne joins a long list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys who have participated in the WLP and positively impacted the Boston area.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, [email protected], https://trevicomm.com/

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig's